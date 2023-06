Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gallagher Sharp on Friday removed a lawsuit against Schneider National, a transportation and logistics company, and Steve A. McFarlane to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Barkan Meizlish DeRose Cox LLP on behalf of Jeslyn Speelman. The case is 3:23-cv-01112, Speelman v. Schneider National Carriers, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 02, 2023, 11:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Jeslyn Speelman

Plaintiffs

Barkan Meizlish Derose Wentz Mcinerney Peifer

Barkan Meizlish Derose

defendants

Schneider National Carriers, Inc.

Steve A. McFarlane

defendant counsels

Gallagher Sharp LLP

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision