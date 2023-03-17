New Suit - Trade Secrets

Speedmark Transportation filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Tommy Duong and other defendants on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Duane Morris, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Hecny Transportation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02027, Speedmark Transportation Inc. v. Duong et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 17, 2023, 8:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Speedmark Transportation, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Hecny Brokerage Services, Inc.

Hecny Transportation, Inc.

Tommy Duong

nature of claim: 880/