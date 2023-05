New Suit - Patent

Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies was sued for patent infringement on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Garteiser Honea on behalf of Speech Transcription, alleges that the defendant's SD-DC security system infringes a patent owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01155, Speech Transcription LLC v. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. et al.

Technology

May 18, 2023, 7:53 PM

Speech Transcription, LLC

Garteiser Honea PLLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims