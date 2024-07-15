Barnes & Thornburg partners John R. Maley and Dylan Pittman have entered appearances for Katherine Betts, Heather Brake and other defendants in a pending lawsuit related to Indiana University's bias incident policy. The action was filed May 29 in Indiana Southern District Court by Charitable Allies and Consovoy McCarthy PLLC on behalf of Speech First, a nationwide membership organization of students, alumni and other concerned citizens. The suit contends that the policy is overbroad and violates the First and Fourteenth amendments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Hanlon, is 1:24-cv-00898, Speech First, Inc v. Whitten et al.
Education
July 15, 2024, 4:58 PM