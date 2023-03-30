New Suit - Securities

Speech and Language Pathology Associates filed an ERISA lawsuit against founder and former CEO Helen Sherman-Wade and former CFO Albert Wade on Thursday in California Central District Court over a stock redemption agreement. The suit, brought by Tucker Ellis, accuses the defendants of manipulating financial information in order to inflate the value of their stock which they sold back to the company in 2018. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00565, Speech and Language Pathology Associates Inc. et al. v. Sherman-Wade et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 30, 2023, 7:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Kayla Adams as Trustee of the Speech and Language Pathology Associates Inc Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Speech and Language Pathology Associates Inc

Plaintiffs

Tucker Ellis

defendants

Albert Wade

Helen Sherman Wade

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations