Four Philadelphia lawyers are said to be on the short list for those under consideration to be added to the November ballot in the event that a sitting city judge decides not to stand for retention. So-called "golden tickets," or "magic seats," are given when a sitting judge decides not to stand for retention following the start of the new year, and are seen as a near guarantee as a full term on the bench for whoever receives.

June 29, 2023, 5:29 PM

