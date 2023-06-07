New Suit - Contract

Adams and Reese filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Spectrum Sunshine State LLC. The complaint names Solivita Community Association Inc., which in 2014 entered a contract to provide broadband, video and phone services to Solavita residents. The case contends that the defendant breached its contract with Spectrum and entered a contract with a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01284, Spectrum Sunshine State, LLC v. Solivita Community Association, Inc.

Telecommunications

June 07, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Spectrum Sunshine State, LLC

Plaintiffs

Adams and Reese

defendants

Solivita Community Association, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract