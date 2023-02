New Suit - Trademark

Spectrum Brands filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Amazon.com and Powerhouse Supply Storefront Monday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The court action, brought by Hansen Reynolds LLC, accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit and damaged Pfister-branded products. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00090, Spectrum Brands, Inc. v. Powerhouse Supply Storefront on www.amazon.com et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 06, 2023, 7:35 PM