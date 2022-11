Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Riley Bennett Egloff LLP on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Pepper Pike Acquisition LLC to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Ice Miller on behalf of Spectra on 10th LLC, centers on the purchase of commercial property. The case is 1:22-cv-02265, Spectra On 10Th, LLC v. Pepper Pike Acquisition, LLC.

Real Estate

November 23, 2022, 12:01 PM