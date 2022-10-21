New Suit - Trade Secrets

Spectra Medical Devices filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Friday in Massachusetts District Court against three employees, one of whom formerly owned the company before selling it to the plaintiff and becoming an employee. The suit, brought by White & Case, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inflating the value of the company prior to sale and misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to launch a competing business after the sale. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11796, Spectra Medical Devices LLC v. Arrigo et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 21, 2022, 1:08 PM