New Suit - Personal Injury

Starbucks was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case was filed by attorney Daniel Bauso on behalf of Jessica Spector, who contends that she was burned after Starbucks staff negligently brewed the coffee too hot for human consumption. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02533, Spector v. Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 03, 2023, 12:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Spector

Law Offices Of Daniel Bauso

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims