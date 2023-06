News From Law.com

Two local trial attorneys are making the move to Philadelphia-based Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci after spending over a decade each at business, litigation, and domestic matters focused Dolchin Slotkin & Todd. According to member Barry Krengel, the duo felt that now was the best time to leave Dolchin in light of the firm's managing partner looking to retire.

June 27, 2023, 8:55 PM

