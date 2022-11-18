Spector Gadon Attorney, Real Estate Lawyer and Ex-PECO In-Ho...

News From Law.com

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, has turned to three attorneys to act as floor managers for the impeachment trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Cutler named Reps. Craig Williams, R-Delaware, Tim Bonner, R-Mercer and Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia for the role, which includes managing the trial on behalf of the House and exhibiting the articles of impeachment to the Senate. All three managers are lawyers by trade, with two still practicing.

Pennsylvania

November 18, 2022, 2:20 PM