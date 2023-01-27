New Suit - Contract

Turner Construction and half a dozen insurance companies were sued Friday in District of Columbia District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit, brought by Katz Law on behalf of Specialty Pool & Fountain Inc., accuses Turner of breaching a subcontract by failing to pay Specialty Pool for its work on a construction project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00235, Specialty Pool & Fountain, Inc. v. Turner Construction Company et al.

Insurance

January 27, 2023, 10:03 AM