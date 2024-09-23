Who Got The Work

Taft Stettinius & Hollister partners Emily M. Mayer and James L. Kresta have entered appearances for UnitedHealth Group in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 5 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Health Law Partners on behalf of Specialty Medical Equipment, accuses the defendant of failing to pay thousands of claims for durable medical equipment and medical supplies allegedly provided to insureds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jonathan JC Grey, is 5:24-cv-12027, Specialty Medical Equipment, Inc. v. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated et al.

Health Care

September 23, 2024, 9:49 AM

