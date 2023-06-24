New Suit - Contract

Goulston & Storrs filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Specialized Loan Servicing LLC. The suit pursues claims against mortgage originator Equity Prime Mortgage LLC for alleged failure to repurchase a defective mortgage loan pursuant to the parties' agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05351, Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Equity Prime Mortgage LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 24, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Plaintiffs

Goulston & Storrs

defendants

Equity Prime Mortgage LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract