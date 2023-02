News From Law.com

South Florida has long been a sought-after destination for businesses looking to relocate or expand. With its sunny skies and growing economy, the wave of newcomers is far from over as the demand for office space in the area continues to surge. According to Brian Gale, vice chairman of Cushman & Wakefield: "There's over a million square feet of space currently that has been leased that is currently under construction and being built out right now."

Real Estate

February 13, 2023, 3:12 PM