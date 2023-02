News From Law.com

The pandemic changed the way many companies operate, and with remote work a norm for many, office buildings in the Miami area are facing a new challenge: how to attract workers back to the office. The office building that's able to attract workers will have the most successful leasing numbers. But, on there lenders' side, there are rising concerns about potential tenants as a result of question surrounding the economy.

Real Estate

February 13, 2023, 3:12 PM