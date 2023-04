News From Law.com

South Florida has seen exponential growth across the tri-county area with occupancy and rental rates at record levels. The demand is due to strong in-migration and a rise in tourist spending. Many retailers who have started their business online are increasingly seeking permanent brick-and-mortar stores, at a more affordable rate.

April 24, 2023, 9:00 AM

