A Georgia state agency said Tuesday that it will name a special prosecutor to consider whether the state's Republican lieutenant governor should face criminal charges after former president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted Monday for working to overturn the state's 2020 election results. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones was one of 16 Republican electors who falsely claimed that Trump won Georgia.

Georgia

August 15, 2023, 3:48 PM

