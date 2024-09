News From Law.com

A central Pennsylvania county and its lawyer are facing a seven-figure sanction for their conduct in a dispute over voting machine inspections.President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer of the Commonwealth Court, acting as a special master, recommended Aug. 30 that Fulton County be made to pay more than $1 million worth of legal expenses. And the county's attorney, Jubelirer found, should be jointly and severally liable for $750,000 of that award.

Pennsylvania

September 03, 2024, 4:10 PM