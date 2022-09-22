Special Master Dearie Seeks Help From Ex-Judge in Reviewing ...

News From Law.com

In pushing for a rapid pace in Donald Trump's case against the government, special master Raymond Dearie is seeking help from a former federal magistrate judge in completing his task of reviewing documents collected during the search of the former president's Mar-a-Lago home. Dearie said in a filing Thursday that to efficiently review the records seized by the FBI last month, he needs assistance from James Orenstein, a former magistrate judge for the Eastern District of New York.

Government

September 22, 2022, 6:14 PM