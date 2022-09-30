Special Master Appointed to Resolve Twitter-Musk Discovery D...

News From Law.com

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has brought in a special master to resolve two lingering disputes between Twitter and Elon Musk, An order issued Friday named Christopher Sontchi, a former District of Delaware bankruptcy judge now at Delaware ADR, as a special discovery master assigned to determine whether either side will need to hand over documents they say are privileged. She also decided and decided Twitter doesn't have to turn over more documents related to its user metrics.

Technology

September 30, 2022, 3:49 PM