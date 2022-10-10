Special Counsel John Durham Personally Joins Prosecution Tea...

News From Law.com

Special Counsel John Durham will personally help try a false statements case against a Russia analyst accused of lying to the FBI in what is likely to be the final case arising from his investigation into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe. Durham's personal intervention in the case comes after two prosecutors originally assigned to it have dropped off the docket in recent months and after the Durham team's previous prosecution of former Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussmann ended with a swift courtroom defeat.

Government

October 10, 2022, 5:38 PM