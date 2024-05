News From Law.com

Lawyers, judges and other court workers looking for a little added rest and relaxation this summer just got a four-day weekend, thanks to Chief Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and Chief Judge Erik P. Kimball of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. By special administrative order, Friday, July 5, 2024, is now designated a holiday, and the courts will be closed.

Florida

May 08, 2024, 4:27 PM

