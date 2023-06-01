New Suit - Defamation

The New York Times Co. was slapped with a defamation lawsuit Tuesday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of Kai Spears, a University of Alabama student and basketball player. According to the complaint, the New York Times falsely reported that Spears was present at the scene of the January 2023 shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. The case was filed by Prince, Glover & Hayes; and New, Taylor & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00692, Spears v. The New York Times Company.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 01, 2023, 10:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Kai Spears

Plaintiffs

Prince, Glover & Hayes P.C.

defendants

The New York Times Company

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation