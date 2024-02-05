Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Bailey & Glasser have stepped in to represent Mine Safety Appliances Co., Aearo Technologies and other defendants, respectively, in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 22 in West Virginia Southern District Court by attorney Guy R. Bucci on behalf of a coal miner who contends that he developed coal worker’s pneumoconiosis after respirators he used failed to protect him from substantial amounts of harmful dust. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger, is 2:23-cv-00808, Spears v. Mine Safety Appliances Company, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 05, 2024, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Bobby Spears

Plaintiffs

Guy R. Bucci And Ashley N. Lynch

Givens Law Firm

Martin Walton Law Firm

defendants

3M Company

Aearo Technologies, LLC

American Optical Corporation

Cabot CSC, LLC

Mine Safety Appliances Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Bailey Glasser

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute