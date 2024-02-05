Attorneys from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Bailey & Glasser have stepped in to represent Mine Safety Appliances Co., Aearo Technologies and other defendants, respectively, in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 22 in West Virginia Southern District Court by attorney Guy R. Bucci on behalf of a coal miner who contends that he developed coal worker’s pneumoconiosis after respirators he used failed to protect him from substantial amounts of harmful dust. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger, is 2:23-cv-00808, Spears v. Mine Safety Appliances Company, LLC et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
February 05, 2024, 10:13 AM