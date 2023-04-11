Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Walgreens Co. to California Central District Court. The complaint was brought by Blackstone Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as 'floater' pharmacists who contend that they were not provided with proper meal breaks, were not reimbursed for business expenses and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-02691, Spearman v. Walgreen Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 11, 2023, 6:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Richard Spearman

defendants

Walgreen Co.

Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, LLC

Walgreen Pharmacy Services Midwest, LLC

Walgreens Health Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination