New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com and Hospitality Staffing Solutions LLC were sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination based on race and sexual orientation. The court case was filed by Malamut & Associates on behalf of Dezie Speach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04743, Speach v. Hospitality Staffing Solutions, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 29, 2022, 5:04 PM