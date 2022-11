New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of SPB Hospitality. The complaint pursues claims against BKS Construction and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04067, SPB Hospitality, LLC v. BKS Construction, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 22, 2022, 5:53 PM