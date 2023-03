Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Severson & Werson on Thursday removed a fraudulent transfer lawsuit against Wells Fargo to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Aidan W. Butler on behalf of agricultural products wholesaler Spayka Logistics Inc., accuses Wells Fargo of declining to reverse over $130,000 in business funds. The case is 2:23-cv-02191, Spayka Logistics, Inc. v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 5:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Spayka Logistics, Inc.

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Severson & Werson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract