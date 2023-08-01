New Suit - Copyright

Sony Music Entertainment, doing business as Columbia Records, and singer-songwriter Jason Derulo were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Gupta Evans & Ayres on behalf of music producer Matty Spats, who claims that the defendants failed to credit the plaintiff for his contribution to hit song 'Savage Love.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06191, Spatola v. Desrouleaux et al.

August 01, 2023, 6:56 AM

Matthew Spatola

Gupta Evans And Ayres, PC

Sony Music Entertainment

Jason Desrouleaux

