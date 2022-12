Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Venable on Friday removed a consumer class action against meal delivery provider HelloFresh to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Kuhn Raslavich P.A., makes claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 8:22-cv-02755, Spath v. Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc. d/b/a HelloFresh.

Internet & Social Media

December 03, 2022, 11:40 AM