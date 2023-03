New Suit - Contract

Bed Bath & Beyond was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for shipping services, was brought by Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo on behalf of Sparx Logistics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02302, Sparx Logistics USA Ltd. v. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Sparx Logistics USA Limited

Plaintiffs

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

defendants

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract