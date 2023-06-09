New Suit - Contract

Generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems and Tongrun International were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Clark Smith Villazor and Elliott Greenleaf PC on behalf of Spartronics Vietnam Inc. According to the complaint, Generac refused to purchase materials worth millions of dollars that the plaintiff had procured on Generac’s behalf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00957, Spartronics Vietnam, Inc. v. Tongrun International, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 09, 2023, 6:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Spartronics Vietnam, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Elliott Greenleaf

Clark Smith Villazor, LLP

defendants

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Tongrun International, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract