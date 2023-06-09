Generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems and Tongrun International were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Clark Smith Villazor and Elliott Greenleaf PC on behalf of Spartronics Vietnam Inc. According to the complaint, Generac refused to purchase materials worth millions of dollars that the plaintiff had procured on Generac’s behalf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00957, Spartronics Vietnam, Inc. v. Tongrun International, LLC et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 09, 2023, 6:10 PM