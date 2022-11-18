New Suit - Contract

Potter Anderson & Corroon and Fredrikson & Byron filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Spartan Fire LLC arising from an asset purchase agreement for the sale of firetrucks. The suit pursues claims against the Shyft Group USA Inc. for the sale of recalled fire response vehicles that allegedly contain a defect that results in a failure of water pressure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01509, Spartan Fire, LLC v. The Shyft Group, Inc. et al.

