Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Goodwin Law Firm and Kasell Law Firm on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Marquis Cattle Co. and other defendants to New York Western District Court. The suit, in connection with the alleged nonpayment of a purchase agreement, was filed by the Law Office of Jason Gang on behalf of Spartan Capital. The case is 6:23-cv-06258, Spartan Business Solutions LLC v. Marquis Cattle Company Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 10, 2023, 3:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Spartan Business Solutions LLC

defendants

Cory Shannon Marquis

M Hanging 6 Ranch LLC

Marquis Cattle Company Inc.

Mcc Trucking LLC

Montana Mountain Bison, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract