Attorney General Chris Carr believes Georgia's controversial abortion law, House Bill 481, must be defended because it's his job is to "uphold the law of the state." The law, which bans abortions six weeks after conception and was challenged in court, was upheld by a federal judge in June just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the federal right to abortion, sending that issue back to the states.

Georgia

October 18, 2022, 7:42 PM