Who Got The Work

Jenny N. Perkins and Mitchell Turbenson of Ballard Spahr have stepped in to defend Comerica Inc. and Conduent Business Services in a pending class action on behalf of California citizens who receive child support funds on the defendants' prepaid 'Way2Go' debit cards. The suit, filed April 26 in California Northern District Court by Terrell Marshall Law Group, Schlanger Law Group and Berger Montague, accuses the defendants of systematically denying reimbursement for unauthorized card charges. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:23-cv-02028, Sparkman v. Comerica Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 10, 2023, 11:44 AM

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract