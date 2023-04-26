New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Comerica Bank and Conduent Business Services were hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Berger Montague on behalf of California citizens who receive child support funds on the defendants' prepaid 'Way2Go' debit cards. The complaint accuses the defendants of systematically denying reimbursement for unauthorized card charges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02028, Sparkman v. Comerica Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Paula Sparkman

Plaintiffs

Berger Montague

defendants

Comerica Bank

Conduent Business Services, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract