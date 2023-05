Removed To Federal Court

Stradley, Ronon, Stevens & Young removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealth Insurance to New Jersey District Court on Friday. The complaint, seeking to recover over $1.8 million for out-of-network diagnostic medical services, was filed by attorney Marc L. Winograd on behalf of Spark Inspiration Laboratory. The case is 2:23-cv-02890, Spark Inspiration Laboratory, LLC v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 2:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Spark Inspiration Laboratory, LLC

defendants

Unitedhealthcare Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute