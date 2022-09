New Suit

Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, filed on behalf of Sparacino PLLC, seeks to compel the United States Central Command to produce records pertaining to Jaysh al-Mahdi, a Hezbollah-sponsored terrorist group. The case is 1:22-cv-02728, Sparacino PLLC v. United States Central Command.

Government

September 09, 2022, 4:16 PM