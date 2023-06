New Suit - Employment

FedEx was sued for disability-based employment discrimination on Friday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged workplace injury, was filed by Abby Robinson & Associates on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00399, Spann v. FedEx Services Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 23, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Gwendolyn Spann

Plaintiffs

Abby Robinson Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

FedEx Freight Inc.

FedEx Services Inc.

John Doe 1-5

John Doe Companies

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation