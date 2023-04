New Suit - Personal Injury

US Bank and other defendants were sued Monday in South Carolina District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01443, Spann-Matthew v. U.S. Bank National Association et al.

Plaintiffs

Angela Spann-Matthew

defendants

U.S. Bank National Association

Aames Funding

Brock and Scott, PLLC

Brook Dangerfield

Chad W. Burgess

Dale E. Slambrook

Leonard Berry

Pph Mortgage Servicer/Newrez

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims