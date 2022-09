Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Uhlmann Packaging Systems LP to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged unpaid sales commissions and other labor law violations, was filed by attorney Warren Paul Beck on behalf of Andrew D. Span. The case is 3:22-cv-01383, Span v. Uhlmann Packaging Systems, LP et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 13, 2022, 3:04 PM