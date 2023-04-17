Who Got The Work

David M. Moragas and Lauren A. Williams of Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith have stepped in as defense counsel to Homesite Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed March 3 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Irpino, Avin & Hawkins on behalf of Michael Spalitta. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance, is 2:23-cv-00802, Spalitta v. Homesite Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 17, 2023, 5:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Spalitta

Plaintiffs

Irpino, Avin & Hawkins (new Orleans)

Irpino, Avin & Hawkins

defendants

Homesite Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute