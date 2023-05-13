Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a digital privacy class action against El Camino Hospital to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Drury Legal, is part of a wave of lawsuits accusing medical providers of unlawfully transmitting user data to third parties through website tracking pixels. The suit claims that El Camino Hospital disclosed personally identifiable and protected health information in violation of the California Information Privacy Act. The case is 5:23-cv-02350, Spalinger v. El Camino Hospital.

