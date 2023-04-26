Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a telemarketing class action on Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court against Synergy Spa. The complaint accuses the defendant of sending automated marketing texts and robocalls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The class is also represented by Chesnut Cambronne PA and the Lyon Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00225, Spain v. Synergy Spa, Inc.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 26, 2023, 3:56 PM