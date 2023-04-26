New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a telemarketing class action on Wednesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court against Synergy Spa. The complaint accuses the defendant of sending automated marketing texts and robocalls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The class is also represented by Chesnut Cambronne PA and the Lyon Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00225, Spain v. Synergy Spa, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 26, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Malinda Spain

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Synergy Spa, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims