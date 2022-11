Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Anika Therapeutics Inc., Roger Herrmann and Shanke Shankle to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Cook, Craig & Francuzenko on behalf of Justin Spain, who claims he was wrongfully demoted after reporting alleged shareholder fraud. The case is 1:22-cv-01362, Spain v. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 30, 2022, 5:01 PM