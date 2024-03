News From Law.com

Counsel for Donald Trump gave notice Tuesday they intend to put forth a quasi advice-of-counsel defense in the former president's upcoming Manhattan criminal case, but observers say they're hard pressed to imagine the presiding judge will allow it. Trump is represented in this case by Todd Blanche, Emil Bove, and Stephen Weiss of Blanche Law and Susan Necheles and Gedalia Stern of Necheles Law.

New York

March 13, 2024, 5:28 PM

